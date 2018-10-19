What Ivanka Did This Week: Karlie & Josh's Super-Secret Wedding
What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day.
Ivanka's schedule has not been made public, so each week, we will do our best to cover the public events and forums she attends, the meetings she has with lawmakers and government officials, and her social media presence.
Sunday, October 14
• Ivanka tweeted about meeting with the Afghan girls' robotics team.
We are proud to stand with amazing women and girls, like Fatemah and her FIRST robotics team, and support them in realizing their personal journeys and dreams of a more peaceful and prosperous future for Afghanistan, and beyond.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 14, 2018
Great to welcome you back to DC! https://t.co/Ahz53NYuLX
Monday, October 15
Big progress on The Women’s Entrepreneurship & Economic Empowerment Act.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 15, 2018
Thank you @SenBobCorker @JohnBoozman @ChrisCoons @SenatorCardin for moving the #WEEEAct to markup in the #SFRC. This bill advances gender equity globally + we are working closely w/ Congress on its passage!
Tuesday, October 16
• The book Golden Handcuffs: The Secret History of Trump's Women, by Newsweek correspondent Nina Burleigh, went on sale. In it, the author makes the case that Ivanka has a surprising amount in common with Hillary Clinton.
"Inside the White House, similarities to Hillary Clinton multiplied," reads an excerpt from the book published by Bustle. "Like Hillary, Ivanka provided cover for sexism; like Hillary, she promoted Davos-style globalist solutions; like Hillary, she held a vague and unlimited portfolio in the White House; and like the former first lady and secretary of state, her foes would see her as ethically challenged."
• Ivanka — who loves herself a good inspirational quote (we are willing to bet she has a "Live. Laugh. Love." throw pillow) — tweeted a quote that she incorrectly attributed to Socrates, the ancient Greek philosopher. In reality, it was said by a character named Socrates from a 1980 fictionalized memoir. She corrected herself in a new tweet.
“The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new.”— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 16, 2018
-Socrates (note: a fictional character not the philosopher)
• Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner were spotted arriving at their Upper East Side apartment in NYC. According to the Daily Mail, Ivanka looked "thrilled" to be back home. "While it is not officially known why both senior White House advisers traveled to their hometown, it appears that they were there on business," says the Daily Mail, since Ivanka was carrying a stack of documents and a laptop under her arm. FWIW, we think they were in the city early for Josh Kushner (Jared's liberal younger brother) and supermodel Karlie Kloss' super-secret wedding. Lots of last-minute preparations!
Wednesday, October 17
• ProPublica released an extensive report documenting "patterns of deceptive practices" in Trump family business deals around the world, including Ivanka overstating sales numbers on several properties.
• Ivanka tweeted the powerful obituary of a young mother who died after battling addiction. "Profound admiration for the family members who wrote this raw, beautiful, and devastating obituary," she wrote.
Profound admiration for the family members who wrote this raw, beautiful & devastating obituary.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 17, 2018
A generous act amid their pain & a wake up call to all as we battle, together as a nation, opioid addiction; a crisis of epic proportions.
Rest In Peace Maddie https://t.co/Q0kTrOfkMg
Thursday, October 18
• Ivanka, Jared, and their three children attended Kloss and Kushner's intimate wedding ceremony in upstate New York. Sadly, Taylor Swift was on tour in Australia. Otherwise, we would have loved for them to get a chance to talk politics. Or just tipsily tell each other, "I love your dress!!"
"The wedding was intimate and moving. The couple was beaming with happiness," a friend who was reportedly a guest at the wedding told People.
