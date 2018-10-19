Everything We Know About Karlie Kloss' Secret New York Wedding

Congratulations are in order to the happy couple after supermodel Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner tied the knot in a super-secret ceremony October 18. Kloss, 26, who announced her engagement to her longtime beau only three months ago, posted a sun-drenched photo from her and Kushner's, 33, private nuptials.
Since our invitation to the intimate affair was obviously lost in the mail, ahead is everything we do know about the ceremony, the dress, the guests, and a possible second wedding reception in 2019.
The Wedding
People reports the couple wed in a private Jewish ceremony in upstate New York in front of only 80 guests. That might not seem like that small of an affair to you or me, but when one side of your family is in real estate and politics and another is besties with Taylor Swift and Princess Beatrice, it's safe to say the guest list could have easily been three times that. The DailyMail reports Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were in attendance. However, Swift is currently across the world in Australia for her Reputation tour.
“The wedding was intimate and moving. The couple was beaming with happiness,” a friend who reportedly attended the wedding told People.
The Dress
Kloss was a vision in a white in a custom Dior gown that harkened back to old Hollywood glamour. It's no surprise the model chose Dior for her big day, having done an ad campaign for the fashion house early in her career.
A Second Reception?
According to People, the newlyweds are planning on throwing a much bigger bash for friends and family next spring, so they have plenty more to look forward to and lots more to speculate on: What will the bride wear to her second wedding reception? Who will score an invite? Will Swift perform?
But until then, they can look forward to the honeymoon.
