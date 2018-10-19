What Ivanka Did This Week: Karlie & Josh's Super-Secret Wedding
What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day.
We are proud to stand with amazing women and girls, like Fatemah and her FIRST robotics team, and support them in realizing their personal journeys and dreams of a more peaceful and prosperous future for Afghanistan, and beyond.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 14, 2018
Great to welcome you back to DC! https://t.co/Ahz53NYuLX
Big progress on The Women’s Entrepreneurship & Economic Empowerment Act.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 15, 2018
Thank you @SenBobCorker @JohnBoozman @ChrisCoons @SenatorCardin for moving the #WEEEAct to markup in the #SFRC. This bill advances gender equity globally + we are working closely w/ Congress on its passage!
“The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new.”— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 16, 2018
-Socrates (note: a fictional character not the philosopher)
Profound admiration for the family members who wrote this raw, beautiful & devastating obituary.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 17, 2018
A generous act amid their pain & a wake up call to all as we battle, together as a nation, opioid addiction; a crisis of epic proportions.
Rest In Peace Maddie https://t.co/Q0kTrOfkMg