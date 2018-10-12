What Ivanka Did This Week: Hanging With The New Kanye
What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day.
Ivanka's schedule has not been made public, so each week, we will do our best to cover the public events and forums she attends, the meetings she has with lawmakers and government officials, and her social media presence.
Sunday, October 7
• Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner ran the Army 10-Miler race in D.C.
Monday, October 8
• Ivanka shared a Detroit News opinion piece about Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder signing an executive order declaring that ex-offenders do not have to check the criminal history box on job applications.
An important step in ensuring ex-offenders’ successful re-entry into our society + economy.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 8, 2018
Gov Snyder is setting an example for other states to follow! https://t.co/lKfb2ulorT
Tuesday, October 9
• After UN Ambassador Nikki Haley abruptly resigned from her role, speculation swirled that Ivanka would take it over. However, Ivanka quickly shut that rumor down, tweeting, "It is an honor to serve in the White House alongside so many great colleagues and I know that the President will nominate a formidable replacement for Ambassador Haley. That replacement will not be me."
Advertisement
• Ivanka and Vice President Mike Pence welcomed Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad to the White House.
It was an honor to join @VP in welcoming @NadiaMuradBasee, 2018 Nobel Peace Prize Winner + Goodwill Amb for the Dignity of Survivors of Human Trafficking, to the White House yesterday.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 10, 2018
The US stands with the Yazidi people & victims of religious persecution in Iraq & worldwide. pic.twitter.com/5dJkM6bZrA
Wednesday, October 10
Hurricane #Michael is fast approaching & a monster of epic proportions.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 10, 2018
If you're in the storm's path, please follow the advice of @FEMA + local authorities.
We are with you all the way Florida!
Thursday, October 11
• Ivanka attended the President’s Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons meeting and met with human trafficking survivors who work on the task force's advisory panel.
• Ivanka hung out with Kanye West, who visited the White House and gave an interesting speech inside the Oval Office with President Donald Trump. Kanye also gifted the president, Ivanka, and Jared with redesigned Make America Great Again hats. Très chic!
UPDATE: Kanye gifted Trump a redesigned MAGA hat that reads "Make America Great." He also gave hats to Ivanka and Jared Kushner. Ivanka's says "Make Earth Great Again" and Kushner's reads "Travel Space Again." https://t.co/aiBLp5835f pic.twitter.com/otqpi0xIGt— Stereogum (@stereogum) October 11, 2018
Friday, October 12
• Ivanka retweeted a #tbt post about the time she visited Granite City, IL.
That was a great day. One I will never forget! https://t.co/4SWfFaeCp1— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 12, 2018
Advertisement