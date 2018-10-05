What Ivanka Did This Week: Goes To North Carolina & Flip-Flops On Kavanaugh
Monday, October 1
Ivanka was silent on social media.
Tuesday, October 2
Ivanka praised her father's administration scoring a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico. She gave a special shoutout to her husband Jared Kushner.
"Your vision, conviction and persistence will deliver better jobs, higher wages and greater opportunities for American workers while increasing prosperity in the Western Hemisphere," she wrote.
Wednesday, October 3
Ivanka spent Wednesday visiting relief sites across North Carolina, which was hit by Hurricane Florence and its subsequent historical floods last month. She met with people displaced by the storm and volunteers at the recovery sites in the Mooresville area. She also spend time with members of the Mooresville Fire Department's search and rescue team, which played an important role in the immediate aftermath of the hurricane. While in North Carolina, Ivanka took the time to visit the NASCAR Technical Institute to push the workforce initiative from the Trump administration.
Her husband also got a second shoutout on Twitter. "Proud of you, Jared!" Ivanka wrote in response to a short post thanking him for collaborating on the administration's trade deal.
There were also reports that Ivanka privately told her father that while she thinks Dr. Christine Blasey Ford had the right to be heard about the sexual misconduct allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, she thought the nominee is a "good man."
Thursday, October 4
Ivanka shared a video of her visit to North Carolina on Instagram. She wrote: "I was inspired by the resilience of the people and their commitment to helping one another."
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday while visiting recovery sites in North Carolina, I was inspired by the resilience of the people and their commitment to helping one another. Thank you to the volunteers and first responders who have worked tirelessly to rebuild and renew hope in these communities. #USAStrong ???
She also praised the bipartisan effort to pass the Better Utilization of Investments Leading to Development (BUILD) Act, a $60 billion foreign development bill.
"Congratulations to legislators (on both sides of the aisle) for working together to pass the
#BUILDAct," she tweeted. "This important legislation furthers the Admin’s commitment to reforming US development finance institutions + catalyzing private sector investment in emerging economies."
Friday, October 5
Ivanka celebrated the Labor Department's monthly hiring and unemployment figures, using the hashtag #Winning.
Unemployment @ 3.7%, lowest rate since 1969!— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 5, 2018
Women’s unemployment rate @ 3.6%, its 65-year low! #JobsReport #Winning https://t.co/291tENqZP4
