First daughter and special adviser to the president Ivanka Trump is back
making convenience moves advising her father behind-the-scenes, this time on what to do about the sexual misconduct allegations against his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
It was just a few weeks ago that Ivanka told her father to "cut bait" and let the embattled nominee loose. But ever the flip-flopper, and with the midterm elections breathing down Republicans' necks, the first daughter is now #TeamKavanaugh.
Vanity Fair reports that in private Ivanka has followed the lead of Kellyanne Conway and other women in the Trump administration, arguing that while there should be space for Ford to tell her story, at the end of the day Kavanaugh comes across as a "good man."
Advertisement
She also told her dad that his support for an FBI background investigation and his "measured response" to the sexual misconduct allegations — at least until he cruelly made fun of Dr. Ford at a Mississippi rally earlier this week — had earned him praise from the public.
Her swerve from telling her dad to drop Kavanaugh to pushing the narrative that the judge is a "good man" is a quintessentially Ivanka™ move. The special adviser to the president says she mostly does her work and ignores "the noise," even when people are directly asking her to live up to her self-proclaimed role as a women's champion within the White House.
That means that she stays mostly silent in public, but for some reason information always trickles out from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue painting Ivanka as trying to temper her father's extremism. In this case, however, the news about her "Kavanaugh is good man" reasoning seems aimed at appeasing the conservative women who support him.
Kavanaugh's confirmation battle will likely end this weekend, as the Senate prepares to vote on his nomination following the end of the FBI investigation into the horrifying sexual assault and misconduct claims against him.
Related Video:
Advertisement