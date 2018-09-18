Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are a couple that has been documented in public thousands of times — and although Jared doesn't have social media, Ivanka takes enough Instagrams for the two of them.
When you look at photos of them together over time, you'll notice subtle differences in their body language. In the past, we reported that they like to hold hands — a lot. Body language expert Patti Wood, author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, noticed that in many of the photos where they are holding hands, Ivanka is the one leading, suggesting that she has the upper hand in the relationship.
But, it wasn't always that way. Ahead, Wood broke down for us how the couple's body language has changed over these past few eventful years.