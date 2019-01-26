Justin & Hailey Bieber’s New Destination Wedding Plans Are Reportedly Taking Off

In a matter of a week, Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding plans have gone from postponing their winter wedding in Los Angeles to planning a destination celebration in the spring.
TMZ reported earlier this week that the newlyweds, who made things official in a courthouse wedding last fall, were forced to push back the religious ceremony and reception they had planned for February because some of Bieber's family members were unable to make it to L.A. for the nuptuals.
This makes it the third time the couple has had to postpone their wedding plans, but not to worry — there are reportedly already new plans in place. A source told People the Biebers are now working on a destination wedding.
“Justin and Hailey both love tropical destinations," the source said. "They are currently looking into options for a tropical wedding." The pair got engaged in the Bahamas, so maybe the two are taking things back to where it all began?
The source added, “It seems it will happen in April or May instead.”
While the constantly changing wedding date makes it sound like there might be trouble in paradise, the insider assured the magazine that it just comes down to the couple wanting their wedding to be perfect, and Hailey is working closely with a planner to make sure that is exactly what happens.
Unfortunately, the destination wedding sounds like it will be on the smaller scale compared to the February celebration they had in the works. Set for the day before Bieber’s birthday, 300 guests were reportedly invited to celebrate with the couple on February 28, just before the original date. Dancers were already in rehearsal, and the “No Brainer” singer’s tour DJ Tay James was also gearing up for the event.
TMZ says the celebration currently in the works will have a considerably smaller guest list, and that invitees will be given plenty of advance notice.
