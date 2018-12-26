Here's How Much Money Hailey & Justin Bieber Have In The Bank

Yesterday, the newly christened Biebers celebrated their first Christmas as husband and wife. And, by all accounts, it was a good one: They got a puppy named Oscar, who Justin referred to as their "dogson" and Hailey called their "Christmas baby!" The two definitely seem to be reveling in their domestic bliss, at least according to their Instagram Stories, in their new home of Ontario, Canada. So now that the two are bound in holy matrimony, how much money do they share in the bank? (Since, reportedly, they did not get a prenup.)
Perhaps unsurprisingly, most of the couple's joint wealth comes from Bieber: He's released five studio albums and 29 singles after being discovered at 14 years old on YouTube by manager Scooter Braun. His earnings only went up with hits like, "As Long As You Love Me," "What Do You Mean?," and "Friends." According to Money Nation, his Purpose and My World album sales earned him around $3 million each.
But that's not where the big money's at: The Biebs' Purpose tour earned $250 million in ticket sales, the My World tour earned $53.3 million, and the Believe tour reportedly racked up $69.9 million. And who can forget Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, the Bieber Fever-inducing concert documentary of 2011? It grossed a cool $73 million.
Bieber is no stranger to #sponcon and endorsements, either. Remember that iconic Calvin Klein campaign? He's also repped Proactiv, Nicole by OPI, Beats by Dre, Elizabeth Arden, and Best Buy. On top of all that, Forbes estimated that from June 2016 to June 2017 alone, Bieber made $83.5 million. As for 2018, Bieber was expected to make bank on Spotify's IPO on the NYSE earlier this year. And though he didn't ball out on a bank-breaking wedding to Hailey, we know he shelled out a lot of money for the ring, which cost him an estimated $600,000.
Before recently moving back to his native Canada, Bieber was renting a Spanish-style home in Toluca Lake, CA, for $100,000 a month, and a $17.9 million West Hollywood home before that.
Hailey Bieber brings some money to the table, too. The daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin (brother of Alec), the model signed with Ford Models in 2014 and then IMG Models in 2016, and has since graced the pages and covers of many magazines, including her first Vogue cover in February. Baldwin is also a runway mainstay, and most recently walked in Versace's pre-fall 2019 show (her first show as Mrs. Bieber).
Like her husband, she knows a thing or two about lucrative collabs. Over the years, Baldwin has done a handbag collection with The Daily Edited, a shoe collection with Public Desire, jeans with Rag & Bone, a makeup collection with ModelCo, and sneakers with Adidas. (Also, she was in the promo video for Fyre Festival.) And she has TV chops — she hosted Drop The Mic on TBS.
Celebrity Net Worth values her at $3 million. So together, the Biebers have about $268 million in the bank. Remember when all Justin needed was a beauty and a beat who could make his life complete? Well, he has both now. And a loooot of money.
