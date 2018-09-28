Instagram may be just seven years old, but it’s near impossible to remember how we got on without it. For beauty lovers, the social media site has given us a steady stream of new celebrity cuts, product leaks, and a surge of of-the-moment hair colour trends. But the app has also made for an influx of homogeneous beauty looks, because we all get bombarded with the same well-liked posts. Feathered brows, Kardashians - you know the ones.
Because the Instagram algorithm is clearly biased, sussing out micro, localised trends feels tougher than ever. Which is why we went analog to nail down the coolest haircuts and styles worn around the world. We asked beauty insiders with major stamps on their passports to key us in to the brightest hair trends hiding beneath the surge of likes. What we found was anything but redundant.
From Seoul to Sydney, Berlin to Toronto, these are the haircuts and styles that are getting real-life likes in international salons.