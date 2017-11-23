5 Ultra-Flattering Makeup Looks Minimalists Will Love

Unicorn hair, holographic highlighter, and glitter everything may have been the runaway beauty trends of 2017, but as the saying goes, sometimes less is more.
Case in point? The gorgeously-simple makeup looks we've also seen go viral on Instagram and YouTube this year. For every duo-toned, jeweled eyeshadow look (which we're obsessing over as we prepare for holiday party season), there's yet another makeup artist wowing us with super-clean lines and flawless, glow-y skin. It's further proof that simple can be incredibly interesting, too. For example, a basic cat-eye flick and subtle highlighter done just right can be just as effective as a glittery smoky eye and crimson pout.
If you need a quick break from all the sparkles and rainbows that 2017 brought — or if you're dying to break out your favorite neutral palette once more before the end of the year, we've rounded up all the minimalist makeup inspiration you need right now.
From glowing, no-makeup makeup looks to a stark cat-eye, these tutorials make simple beauty easy — exactly how it's meant to be.