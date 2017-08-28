One-Minute Updos For When It's Too Hot To Function

At some point this summer — like the morning your air conditioner breaks or when you're ordering your second tequila soda at an overpacked bar — you're going to need to twist your hair up and off your neck. And somewhere between a frizzy sweaty bun and an overly complicated chignon are the 12 easy styles ahead.
Each of them takes one minute, minimal products, and works on all hair textures — whether your strands are dirty, oily, or still wet from the pool. Stop digging around your apartment for 100 spare bobby pins and check these alternatives out, ahead.