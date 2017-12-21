5 Striking Eye Makeup Looks SO Much Better Than That Boring Cat Eye

There are certain times when even the boldest red lip or razor-sharp cat-eye can feel... underwhelming. Such is true for a night on the town celebrating New Year's Eve, when sparkly outfits, bold makeup, and
Champagne prosecco toasts are all part of the fun.
Now is the perfect opportunity to experiment with a gorgeous jewel tone shadow, glitter-packed holiday palette, or graphic shape on the eyes. Luckily, you don't have to go far to find the perfect inspiration for bold, look-at-me makeup looks that will wow — just start clicking.
We've rounded up five exciting looks that will win this NYE — or anytime, really — including negative space liner, geometric shapes, and an update to the classic cat-eye. Cheers to trying something new in (the early hours of) 2018.