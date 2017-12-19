Candy canes. Chocolate bars. Gumdrops. Everywhere you look this time of year, it's one sweet treat after another. But before you cave and break the bank on candy stocking stuffers, we know the perfect cure for that sweet tooth: a brand-new makeup palette.
Hear us out. This season, it's all about the confection-inspired products. From toasted s'mores to gold-dipped chocolate, every brand has given its own spin on the eyeshadow palette. And they're not only yummy smelling — they're good. Perfectly blendable metallic shades and berry matte formulas for every beauty lover alike.
For all that built-up holiday stress, we've got you. Check out the holiday's sweetest beauty treats, ahead.