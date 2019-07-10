We Tried Bioré Charcoal Pore Strips & The Results Are SO Satisfying

At the risk of preaching to the choir here, we all know how annoying blackheads can be. But after years of dealing with occasional clogged pores, we know just how to remove 'em — fast. What's our big secret, you ask? Bioré Charcoal Deep Cleansing Pore Strips, the single-use strips formulated with natural charcoal and made with C-bond technology, which picks up dirt in one (extremely satisfying) strip. Watch these mighty little strips instantly remove blackheads, just above. Trust us — these are the kind of results you need to see for yourself.
Beauty
