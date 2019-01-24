Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman's Bald Head Is Changing Politics For The Better

In October, Watson Coleman went to her very first public event with her bald head on display. It was, rather fittingly, an event in her New Jersey district that focused on the importance of people's access to health care. Because of her appearance, the congresswoman felt like she could connect more to her constituents than ever before. "They could look at me and know that I am a beneficiary of having health care and how important it is in changing my life," she says. "I wasn’t just someone standing up there talking about an issue from an ideological perspective. I was someone that was having this experience."