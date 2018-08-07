Amp Up The Volume With This Night-Out-Worthy Natural-Hair Tutorial

As far as weekend looks go, we're pretty firmly of the camp that more is more. More accessories, more colors, and, when it comes to our hair, you guessed it: more bounce, please. So to turn up the volume on our curls for the weekend (or any day because, let's be honest, a fresh fro knows no occasion), we busted out our trusty Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer, which features the fastest digital motor in its class. Let the video roll — and follow along with the steps below — to master this quick, under-20-minutes tutorial before you (and your hair) bounce for the night.
Step 1. Separate damp hair into 2-inch sections.
Step 2. Using your Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer — which accelerates drying while preventing extreme heat damage — stretch out your curls with the styling concentrator attachment. (Pro tip: Make sure your dryer is on the lowest airflow with low to medium heat to further prevent damage.)
Step 3. Repeat step 2 on various sections of hair until it's fully dry.
Step 4. Fluff up your curls using your fingertips.
Step 5. Create envy-inducing volume by using a pick to lift curls at the root.
Step 2. Using your Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer — which accelerates drying while preventing extreme heat damage — stretch out your curls with the styling concentrator attachment. (Pro tip: Make sure your dryer is on the lowest airflow with low to medium heat to further prevent damage.)
Step 3. Repeat step 2 on various sections of hair until it's fully dry.
Step 4. Fluff up your curls using your fingertips.
Step 5. Create envy-inducing volume by using a pick to lift curls at the root.
Advertisement