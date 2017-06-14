Story from Beauty

How Cool Girls Are Wearing Summer's Best Eye Makeup Trend

Rachel Selvin
The summer makeup trend that's winning on Instagram? Sunset eyes. Combining dreamy neon pink and luscious orange shadows, sunset eyes are ideal for brunch, post-work rooftop rosé — or, if you're British musician Charlotte OC, stage-worthy glamour. Last month, she gave us a behind-the-scenes tutorial on her enviably easy beauty routine for a recent Paris concert. We're loving how Charlotte's style draws all the attention to the bold shades featured in her eye look, which is feeding our obsession with all things rose gold. See Charlotte OC's full routine in the video above, then check out her new single "Shell."
