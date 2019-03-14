The New $5 Mousse That Is Giving Our Curls LIFE

If you're anything like us, you have a
running list saved IG folder of all the latest celeb-approved hair trends you've been dying to try. (Rhinestone bobby pins, anyone?) And while there are plenty of variables we can't control when testing out a bold new look (humidity, rain — we're looking at you), we can control the products we use to maximize our curls. Our most recent drugstore fave? Pantene Curl Mousse, a cloud-like styling foam that defines, nourishes, and boosts our curls for our fullest — and healthiest — hair yet. Want to see for yourself? Watch how we create a party-ready style with curls that won't quit, just above.
