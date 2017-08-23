For a makeup technique that really only requires basic skills in blending, smoky eyes are so damn intimidating. There's something about the lack of rules that makes the look incredibly hard to master. How much product is too much? How long do I have to blend to hit the sweet spot? These are the questions we grapple with as we attempt to create the bedroom eyes of our dreams.
That's why we created a handful of smoky eye tutorials that anyone can do. The best part? Some of 'em require as little as two products. Check them out in the slides ahead.