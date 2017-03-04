When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
For a makeup technique that really only requires skill in blending, smoky eyes can be intimidating. There's something about the lack of rules that makes the look incredibly hard to master. How much product is too much? How long do I have to blend? These are all questions that have entered our mind while trying to create the sultry eyes of our dreams.
To give us all a much-needed informational, we called upon Sam Sasso, R29's editorial assistant and resident smoky eye queen, to show us how it's done. The best part? It only requires two products. Check it out in the video above.
Step 1. Apply some black eyeliner onto your lower lash line and your entire upper lid. (We used this one!)
Step 2. Blend out the black liner using a fluffy eyeshadow brush and (optional!) matte brown eyeshadow.
Step 3. Gently tap silver eyeshadow onto your inner corners and extend the colour onto the inner-third of your eyelid.Repeat on the lower lashline.
Step 4. Finish off the look with a few coats of black mascara — it's that easy!
