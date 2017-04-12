Everyone seems to have an opinion on flower crowns. The Internet loves to discuss such questions as: Are they 'in' or 'out' this year? Can you wear them to an outdoor music festival? What about to a wedding or bridal shower?
Let's stop for a moment and put these questions to rest: Yes, you can still wear a flower crown to a music festival or a bridal shower. In fact, you can wear a flower crown anywhere you damn well please! Because, quite frankly, they're beautiful — and they make you feel like a total badass goddess. Which is probably why folks have been sporting them since long before the Internet was born. (We're talking thousands of years here, people.)
However, there is one caveat: They're so much better when they're real. Fortunately, you can make a gorgeous, fresh-flower crown for just about the same price as a fake one — and, it's actually really easy! For an expert lesson on the craft, we tapped Jasmin Larian, founder of CultGaia. She's the mastermind behind the L.A. brand's amazing floral crowns, cool turbands, and other dope head gear. Larian has been making crowns for years, and she has it down to a super simple science.
Click ahead for the easiest (and prettiest) flower-crown tutorial you've ever seen.
This story was originally published on April 8, 2015.