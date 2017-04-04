The Only Hairstyle You Need For Coachella Weekend

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Shhh, do you hear that? If you listen closely enough, you'll hear the sound of pastel waterproof Timberland boots clambering over to the West Coast — Indio, California, to be exact. That's right: Coachella is coming and there's nothing you can do about it. For two weekends straight, you're bound to be hit with more street style and beauty inspo that you can stand. But what if the tables were turned... and YOU were the source of inspiration?
Getting snapped by a photog will be as easy as saying "cheese" with this braided ponytail. And it doesn't just look good; if you're having a case of second-day hair blues, this style can hide your mussy roots without a trace. That way, you have time for more important things — like sprinkling on your butt glitter.
Step 1: Swoop all your hair over to one side and start a French braid above your right ear, continuing all the way over to your left ear. (The trick to this braid is only picking up pieces from your hairline as you go.) Finish the braid off past the ear and seal with a small elastic.
Step 2: Tease the hair at the crown and section it to the side while you gather the rest of your hair into a ponytail.
Step 3: Pin the teased hair from your crown loosely above your ponytail, creating a pompadour.
Step 4: Wrap the end of your braid around the ponytail. Now smile for the cameras.
