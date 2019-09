These Are The Latest Trends You'll Want To Rock At Coachella

In beauty's corner, you're going to the need classics to keep the sweat and grime at bay with blotting papers and hand sanitizer. When you need a little hair refresh on the go, skip the travel sized bottles and pick a dry shampoo pen instead (Yes, you heard us; a pen.) Still skeptical? Bad, Baby's shampoo pen holds over 200 sprays, so you'll be set all weekend. But as Refinery29's beauty writer Khalea Underwood pointed out, we didn't pay $300 "to not do the most" in terms of boundary-pushing beauty. She shows exactly how to kick up our beauty routine a notch with all things shimmery: This season, you're going to want to grab an all purpose glitter and artfully apply it a la Pat McGrath to your lips, and your hair roots. If you're looking for something truly original, though, Underwood gives us a peek at Milk Makeup's tattoo stamps (for only $12!). They come in every cute shape you'll need: stars, hearts, happy faces.