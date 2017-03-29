These Are The Latest Trends You'll Want To Rock At Coachella

The number of weekends until summer arrives is slowly ticking down, which means festival season is just around the corner. While we're still shedding a few tears over the fact that we'll be missing Queen Bey at Coachella this year, our level of hype hasn't diminished whatsoever. Music festivals are prime for Instagram content, let's be honest; it's the best time of the year to come in strong when it comes to fashion and beauty. For everything you'll be seeing from Coachella to Gov Ball this year, scroll down to watch our editors give you the lowdown in our Facebook live video.
In beauty's corner, you're going to the need classics to keep the sweat and grime at bay with blotting papers and hand sanitizer. When you need a little hair refresh on the go, skip the travel sized bottles and pick a dry shampoo pen instead (Yes, you heard us; a pen.) Still skeptical? Bad, Baby's shampoo pen holds over 200 sprays, so you'll be set all weekend. But as Refinery29's beauty writer Khalea Underwood pointed out, we didn't pay $300 "to not do the most" in terms of boundary-pushing beauty. She shows exactly how to kick up our beauty routine a notch with all things shimmery: This season, you're going to want to grab an all purpose glitter and artfully apply it a la Pat McGrath to your lips, and your hair roots. If you're looking for something truly original, though, Underwood gives us a peek at Milk Makeup's tattoo stamps (for only $12!). They come in every cute shape you'll need: stars, hearts, happy faces.
For your festival fashion picks, this season is all about upgrading the classics you know and love. We're making simple swaps by trading in a bodysuit for one of the trendy one-piece swimsuits we're seeing this season, specifically from celeb favorite Solid & Striped. They're the perfect way to be ready for an impromptu pool party invite, and best of all, they're totally sweat-proof. Other easy upgrades include grabbing for a graphic baseball gap in lieu of a flower crown, and keeping your feet dry and dust-free in Timberland's new pastel waterproof boots. And in case you missed it, we had an exclusive reveal of Coachella frequenter Olivia Holt's upcoming collaboration with Perverse sunglasses. They'll be released on April 15, and each pair rings in under $55. We're putting our names on the waitlist for at least a pair or two.
To fully round out your packing list, R29 video producers Emily Curl and Serena Kerrigan show us the extra fun accessories you'll need. Body Bauble has an exclusive festival pack of stick-on jewels to add some drama to your look. Another helpful addition: a cute graphic disposable camera and a novelty towel to feel road-trip ready. To see all of the products you'll need this festival season, check out our Facebook live video below, and let us know in the comments which ones you'll be wearing!
