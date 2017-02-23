Beyoncé Has Dropped Out Of The Coachella Lineup

Beyoncé may be a superstar, but she's still human. The singer, who is pregnant with twins, will not perform at Coachella this year, The Associated Press reports. Goldenvoice, a producer for the festival, issued a statement with Parkwood Entertainment about the news to AP. It explained that Bey is "following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months." The official Coachella Twitter account retweeted AP's article. Beyoncé herself hasn't posted on Instagram or Twitter about the news. Coachella's Facebook page exhorted fans to "stay tuned for more information" and thanked them for "understanding."
If you were looking forward to seeing Queen Bey slay the festival, don't worry. The singer will headline Coachella 2018, so there will be plenty of time to take in a Beyoncé festival performance in all of its glory. Coachella has yet to announce what artist will replace Beyoncé at this year's festival. She was scheduled to sing at the festival on April 15 and 22, the two Saturdays of the event. The event's other headliners, Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar, are still slated to perform. The festival announced its lineup at the beginning of January before Beyoncé delivered the pregnancy announcement heard around the world on February 1. We're sure Beyoncé would love to perform at Coachella — she killed it at the Grammys, after all, and she was pregnant during that performance, too. But we're also glad she's taking the time to protect her health and the health of her children. She does have three hearts, after all. In the meantime, we'll stick to rewatching Lemonade and counting down the days until tickets go on sale for the 2018 festival. There's been no word yet about refunds, but some Twitter users are already asking how they can get their money back for this year's Coachella.
A rep for Beyoncé didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment. We will update this story when we obtain a response.
