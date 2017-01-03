The lineup for the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was announced on Tuesday, and it does not disappoint. Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead and the goddess Beyoncé herself are headlining the Indio, Calif. music festival this year. As usual, the fest will span two weekends — April 14 -16 and 21-23. Returning act Radiohead will open the fest both Fridays; first-timer Bey will play both Saturdays; and first-time headliner Kendrick will close the weekend on both Sundays. Of course, Queen B is the most surprising and exciting pick. While the ridiculously popular desert-set fest is already the pinnacle of cool, Bey's presence is going to pull in a whole new crowd of attendees. Coachella, get ready: The Beyhive is coming. The rest of the artists on the billing are an expectedly eclectic mix of electro-dance, alt-rock, hip-hop, and rap. We're most pumped for Lorde, Future, the xx, Gucci Mane, Phantogram, and Schoolboy Q. Check out the rest of the acts below. And be sure to be near a computer at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, when passes go on sale.
