But on a more significant level, if you are a fan of Beyoncé, you know how much motherhood means to her. It’s a great source of pride and inspiration, beginning with the respect she holds for her own mother. It shows up in her music all the time. For example, Lemonade is as much a tale of love and loss as it is a litany for survival passed down among women, from generation to generation. You need only visit her website right now, where she has released the full collection of her Black Madonna-inspired maternity photo shoot, to see exactly what I mean. She’s titled the entire thing “I Have Three Hearts” and it includes family photos and pictures of her body during her current pregnancy and when she was carrying Blue. It’s not the mere fact that Beyoncé is with child(ren). It’s how she shares that information with the world. Even if you’re not a fan of the now most-liked picture on Instagram ever , it’s still a fresh wave of creativity from an artist I love, about something very personal to her. This should be the moment that “Beyoncé is a highly trained media robot” naysayers recognize exactly how her art and life intersect. My excitement about this pregnancy is on par with the release of a new single. These twins symbolize a fresh body of work from Bey and that’s what I’m here for.