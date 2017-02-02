Story from Pop Culture

Beyoncé Posted A Nude Pregnancy Photo Shoot That’ll Blow Your Mind

Erin Donnelly
In case you were wondering, this is how the next few months are going to play out. Beyoncé's treating her pregnancy like it's a surprise album release, and, frankly, we're lapping it up. Following yesterday's announcement that she and Jay Z are expecting twins, the pop queen has upped the ante by unveiling a nude photo shoot and (even better) pics of Blue Ivy. This morning Beyonce.com got a new entry, aptly titled "I Have Three Hearts." Consider this a slap-back to everyone who ever wondered if Bey wore a fake pregnancy belly with Blue Ivy (apparently those people exist). She's got the receipts, in the form of chronological bump pics, plus never-before-seen images of Blue's first days on earth. As for Carter 1 and Carter 2? They're currently chilling in their mama's stomach as she poses nude both underwater and in a garden, holding court from her ivy-covered throne like a freaking goddess.
Advertisement
And yes, Blue Ivy makes an appearance.
She also shared this message. "I'm watching life inside me grow; there's life growing inside me and I'm beside myself with dreams. Was it your voice I heard? You speak to me from inside me. I have three hearts." Cannot WAIT for the baby shower.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series