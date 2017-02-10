How To Wear Glitter Lips Without Looking Crazy

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Thanks to makeup legend Pat McGrath, glitter lips have returned to the red carpet, runway, and Instagram — and they're better than ever. Check out our version in the video above and then follow the steps below to recreate the look at home.
Step 1. Buff concealer or foundation onto your lips — this will create a blank canvas for the glitter.
Step 2. Tap a clear gloss onto the center of your lips to give the glitter something to stick to. (Pro Tip: Vaseline works wonders, too.)
Step 3. Powder the outer corners of your mouth for a matte finish.
Step 4. Using your fingers or a flat brush, gently pat the glitter on top of the gloss. And avoid greasy salads for the next three hours.
