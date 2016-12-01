This 31-Day Challenge Will Get You Out Of A Rut

No matter how you feel about 2016, it’s hard to deny that artistry and creativity in the beauty world flourished. From rule-breaking campaigns and cult product launches to unapologetically bold makeup looks (not to mention many bare faces), there was no wrong way to express yourself through cosmetics.
As we approach the end of the year (Say it with me now: "Boy, bye!"), we're challenging ourselves to break out of our beauty ruts as well, and maybe find some looks that will help us start 2017 on the right foot.
Ahead, you'll find a trend to try for every day in December — and for those who want a challenge lite, we've called out a few editors' picks worthy of a weekly switch-up. Sure, it's a commitment during an already busy time of year, but it's a healthy one — and one that will force you to end the year stepping outside of your comfort zone, not wallowing in it.
To 2016, we say this: You weren't great, but your artistry was. So let's all go out with a strobed, glittered, chromed-out, smoky, vibrant, sometimes barefaced bang. Who's with us?
As we approach the end of the year (Say it with me now: "Boy, bye!"), we're challenging ourselves to break out of our beauty ruts as well, and maybe find some looks that will help us start 2017 on the right foot.
Ahead, you'll find a trend to try for every day in December — and for those who want a challenge lite, we've called out a few editors' picks worthy of a weekly switch-up. Sure, it's a commitment during an already busy time of year, but it's a healthy one — and one that will force you to end the year stepping outside of your comfort zone, not wallowing in it.
To 2016, we say this: You weren't great, but your artistry was. So let's all go out with a strobed, glittered, chromed-out, smoky, vibrant, sometimes barefaced bang. Who's with us?