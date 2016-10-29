How To Pull Off This Season's Most Intimidating Makeup Trend

We’d be lying if we said the word glitter didn’t make even the most skilled among us feel a little nervous. Yes, rubbing pots of body glitter all over our faces worked when we were in elementary school, but surely it's more difficult to pull off today? Well, yes — but with so much of it on the spring '17 catwalks, glitter's latest grown-up moment is too cool to ignore. Our advice? Forget the association with grade school arts and crafts, because glitter has blossomed into an actual expert-approved makeup trend.



Let’s just get one thing straight: glitter is never going to be low-maintenance, especially now that it’s in top makeup artists' kits and all over the runway. Put any dreams you had of doing a super-speedy desk-to-disco makeup look to one side and embrace it for this upcoming party season, instead.



To get you started, we've rounded up three of the glittery runway looks we love the most, ahead.