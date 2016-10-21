We’d be lying if we said the word ‘glitter’ didn’t send a little shudder down our spines. Yes, rubbing Barry M glitter pots all over our face worked when we were eight years old, but surely you can't pull it off when your age reaches double figures?! That said, with so much of it on the SS17 catwalks, glitter is having a grown up moment. Forget its association with school girl arts and crafts, it has now blossomed into an actual expert-approved makeup trend.



Let’s just get one thing straight – glitter is never going to be low maintenance, especially now that it’s ‘in’ with the big guns, being applied on top models and practically demanding its own rider. Put any dreams you had of doing a super speedy ‘desk-to-disco’ makeup look to one side and read on to find out how to apply it this party season, without a bottle of PVA glue in sight.

