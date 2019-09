The One Beauty Product That's Louder Than The Music At Coachella

No matter how sweltering the temperatures, you're practically guaranteed to find countless celebs bringing their beauty A-game — along with the in-your-face color , killer accessories, and, of course, glitter. Sparkly roots in particular became a top trend last year, both for the (obvious) easy factor and for glitter's uncanny ability to mask the grease that comes with second (or fourth) day hair . But if you don't want to wait until Coachella kicks off next month to get in on the action, fret not, because hair care brand Sexy Hair is dropping a beat in the DIY category, making it easier than ever to recreate the look on your own time.