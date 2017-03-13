The One Beauty Product That's Louder Than The Music At Coachella

If there's anything we've learned about Coachella — besides the fact that the upcoming festival will probably be the only thing Kylie Jenner, Eric Church, and Lady Gaga will have in common this year — it's that, time and again, the beauty looks garner just as much buzz as the music blaring out the speakers. It's simply prime time for experimentation.
No matter how sweltering the temperatures, you're practically guaranteed to find countless celebs bringing their beauty A-game — along with the in-your-face colour, killer accessories, and, of course, glitter. Sparkly roots in particular became a top trend last year, both for the (obvious) easy factor and for glitter's uncanny ability to mask the grease that comes with second (or fourth) day hair. But if you don't want to wait until Coachella kicks off next month to get in on the action, fret not, because hair care brand Sexy Hair is dropping a beat in the DIY category, making it easier than ever to recreate the look on your own time.
The company just announced the launch of Glow Getter, a root glitter gel that comes in a squeezable bottle with a paintbrush-like applicator. Translation: You'll no longer need to apply a thick putty first, sprinkle on the loose particles with your fingers, and messily distribute it yourself. Now you can lend your hair a hit of silver-and-purple glimmer by just smearing the stuff on straight from the tube. Genius.
Even better, it comes with a art shop price tag of $12.95 (£10.35), and somehow didn't budge from our hair all day when we gave it a test drive. (So if you're wearing it on a weeknight, proceed with caution.) We wouldn't necessarily say it's for the every day, but we'd definitely pack it for the desert.
