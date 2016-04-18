Kendall Jenner Wears Glitter In An Unexpected Place — Plus, Other Coachella Makeovers

You don't have to camp out in the desert for three days to know that Coachella is prime time for experimenting with beauty looks (a quick scroll through Instagram will do the trick). The weekend-long musical celebration kicks off festival season and, if the hair moments from these past few days are any indication, we're in for a real treat this summer.



Everyone from (no surprise here) Kylie Jenner to Taylor Swift to Katy Perry switched up their everyday hair for something a bit more festival-appropriate. Click through to see the transformations you might've missed and glean some inspiration for part two of the festival next weekend — and far, far beyond that.