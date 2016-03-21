15 Beauty Buys All The Cool Girls Swear By

Coachella, the unofficial start of festival season, will be kicking off a jam-packed music lineup next month. From that desert on the outskirts of Palm Springs to a mountain on the fringes of Tokyo, and from there to the banks of the Seine to a beach in Portugal, you could wear out your passport going to see your favorite bands and DJs. But all of that travel and climate-hopping could also wear out your complexion. That's why devising a pared-down packing strategy is key. Your beauty stash needs to meet TSA standards, be spill-proof, and condensed enough to tote around festival grounds (tiny cut-off shorts come with tiny pockets).
But don't get your boho skirts in a twist. We sourced the best multitasking, long-lasting, compact, and just plain gorgeous offerings this side of the stage. Sing it, ladies.
