These Smudge-Proof 3D Glitter Tears Are Your New Coachella Beauty Obsession

Look, festival season is stressful. You have to be on-point with your look all day. Festival season is when you refresh your Instagram profile picture, it's when you get a new cover photo for Facebook, it's when you get to post eye-rolling statuses about all the casual appropriation that seems almost de rigeur. So you're going to be photographed a lot, you have to avoid obvious fashion fails like headdresses, and you have to do it all in 100 degree heat.
Coachella is fun and all, but settling on a look that won't look like a runny mess after you spend a few hours sweating under a hot sun while you wander between stages trying to figure out if your favorite band is playing today, if you read the map wrong, or if you're even at the correct festival. And don't get us started on the dust.
Anyways, here's are some dimensional glitter tears that won't wash away and look pretty cool and unique. This is a solid look, it only takes a few seconds, and you can get more creative than a sunburst around your eye.
This look makes them into a little bit more of a conversation starter by raising the possibility that your saliva glitters. Like, did you eat a unicorn? Who knows, they'd better talk to you to find out!
Last one! ?@anastasiabeverlyhills Prussian Blue. ?@anastasiabeverlyhills @nicoleguerriero #nicoleglow on the eyes and face! ?@thebalm_cosmetics Black Liquid liner ?@houseoflashes #noirfairylitelashes ?@tartecosmetics under the sea foundations and shape tape concealers. ?@anastasiabeverlyhills #ABHCLOVER on the lips ! ?@dermaflage @litcosmetics dimension tears. Use code sepi15 for a discount! @abhair_official Lace front wig ❌use this code for a discount "sepi10"❌
