✨?PRE LAUNCH?✨Oxford Circus TOPSHOP 12-8pm!!!! ✨ If you can't get down we are launching our range online tomorrow at 2pm UK Time!!! SET YOUR ALARMS ⏱ We sell out fast!!!! ? IF YOUR HEADING TO COACHELLA IN THE USA AND WANT OUR PRODUCTS FOR IT??? Announcing some EXCITING NEWS TOMORROW!!! Turn your notifications ON ?#SHRxGypsyShrine @sophiehannahrichardson

A post shared by THE GYPSY SHRINE (@thegypsyshrine) on Apr 8, 2017 at 9:06am PDT