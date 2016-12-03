She applies glitzy bronzer, lipstick, eyeshadow, and blush until she shines like a golden statue — even her eyebrows glisten.
If you dare to replicate the look, the Instagram caption lists everything she used, including glitter from Glittertubes and Glitter Injections, as well as brushes from My Brush Set.
Another option is to get a set like the new Pat McGrath Metalmorphosis 005 kit, which includes cream and metallic pigments you can use all over your face. You can also create glittery eyes by outlining the places you want to sparkle with white eyeliner, going over the lines with eyelash glue, then dabbing glitter on them. As for the lips, you'll want to apply lip balm and a lip pencil first, then put on the glitter with a tissue under your mouth and gently blow out to remove stray sparkles.
We'd imagine it's not exactly comfortable to have so much stuff on your face, but it's definitely one way to stand out.
GLITTER FACE Hi guys I hope everyone's Monday isn't too bad! I thought I would do this for a bit of fun, I don't know who/if this has been done before but I haven't seen any full face glitter videos to give credit to. Hope you guys like it :) . Face- @glittertubes in brassic and tutti Highlight- glitterinjections in vintage chic Bronzer- @glitterinjections in copper crush and natural beauty Contour- glitterinjections chocolate kiss Blush- glittertubes in prep Brows- glitterinjections in chocolate kiss Eyes- glitterinjections in mariposa and glittertubes in space and shard Lips- glittertubes papercut . Brushes- @mymakeupbrushset