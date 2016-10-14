One eyeshadow "rule" we live by: You're never too old for a little glitter. Which is why this shadow look literally has us seeing stars. Unexpected and effortless, this easy eye look has us fantasizing about pumping up the boldness of our favorite going-out routines and the Instagram gold (glimmer?) that would surely follow. Watch the video, above, for a quick tutorial on the glitter eyes technique, and follow along with the steps, below, to try out the glamorous gaze yourself.
Step 1. Use white eyeliner pencil to outline where you will apply the glitter onto your eyelids. Here, we've added it just above the crease of the lid, as well as an extended line on the bottom lashline.
Step 2. Apply eyelash glue over the line you drew with the eyeliner pencil. Using a Q-tip, apply larger pieces of glitter to your eyelids.
Step 3. Apply smaller-sized glitter on lower eyelid.
