GLITTER FACE Hi guys I hope everyone's Monday isn't too bad! I thought I would do this for a bit of fun, I don't know who/if this has been done before but I haven't seen any full face glitter videos to give credit to. Hope you guys like it :) . Face- @glittertubes in brassic and tutti Highlight- glitterinjections in vintage chic Bronzer- @glitterinjections in copper crush and natural beauty Contour- glitterinjections chocolate kiss Blush- glittertubes in prep Brows- glitterinjections in chocolate kiss Eyes- glitterinjections in mariposa and glittertubes in space and shard Lips- glittertubes papercut . Brushes- @mymakeupbrushset #makeupchallenge #fullfaceglitterchallenge #glitter #allmodernmakeup #makeuptutorialx0x #maquillajesvideos #videosfashions #makeupclips #hynaughtymakeup #beautyqueens4ever #peachyqueenblog #fakeupfix #make4glam #juliekay #makeupartistsworldwide #fabumakeup4u #universodamaquiagem_oficial #wakeupmakeup #flawlesssdolls #brian_champagne #thebeautybombb #malakhossam #lunarimakeup #fiercesociety #featuring_muas #glittertubes #glitterinjections #wig #shimycatsmua

