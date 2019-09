Jaden Smith Just Explained Why He Brought His Cut-Off Dreads To The Met Gala

Fashion and beauty at the Met Gala can go one of two ways. Attendees will try their best to stay on theme, or ignore direction and do whatever TF they want to do. Jaden Smith is almost always in the latter camp. And this year, instead of showing off a fist full of diamond rings, the 18-year-old carried a fist full of his own hair. Yeah. Those bleached blonde dreadlocks his dad cut off for him a few weeks ago? He's clearly still holding on to them — on the red carpet, no less.