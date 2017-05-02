Jaden Smith Just Explained Why He Brought His Cut-Off Dreads To The Met Gala

Update: For the last 24 hours, we've been wondering why Jaden Smith carried his hair as an accessory to the 2017 Met Gala — and we finally have an answer. As Teen Vogue reports, the actor spoke to Vogue and gave a pretty straightforward explanation about the beauty decision: "Since I couldn't bring my sister as a date, I brought my old hair." Who knew it could be so simple?
This story was originally published on May 1, 2017.
Fashion and beauty at the Met Gala can go one of two ways. Attendees will try their best to stay on theme, or ignore direction and do whatever TF they want to do. Jaden Smith is almost always in the latter camp. And this year, instead of showing off a fist full of diamond rings, the 18-year-old carried a fist full of his own hair. Yeah. Those bleached blonde dreadlocks his dad cut off for him a few weeks ago? He's clearly still holding on to them — on the red carpet, no less.
Advertisement
But should we really be all that confused? After all, this is a look from the guy whose life goal is to be "just the most craziest person of all time." Mission accomplished.
Naturally, Twitter had a field day with the news. "Jaden is all of us after a giant haircut. Cried in the chair (probs), then proceeds to carry around hair to keep keepin' it," one wrote. We can't wait to hear Jaden describe his reasoning behind his newest fashion accessory. Not that he needs one. Never change, J. Never change.
Jaden Smith is ALL OF US after a giant haircut. Cried in the chair (probs), then proceeds to carry around hair to keep keepin' it #metgala pic.twitter.com/xLl3CJTBrF— Chavie Lieber (@ChavieLieber) May 1, 2017
"Who grows out their dreads, cuts it off, and takes those cut dreads as an accessory?"— Sean Spicier (@GrandmastaShash) May 1, 2017
Jaden Smith, the Human Question Mark, that's who
Jaden Smith and his dreads #metgala pic.twitter.com/VJuZnhIdBk— Michael Sentino (@MichaelSentino) May 1, 2017
Advertisement