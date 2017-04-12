Dads are gonna dad, and Will Smith did just that when he cut off all of son Jaden's hair and posted the photos on Facebook. In preparation for his role in the movie Life In A Year, the 18-year-old needed to shed his iconic bleached dreadlocks in favor of a simpler buzzed look. Of course, father Will Smith volunteered to help with the initial chop, and got a bit carried away with power.
In the photos he posted to Facebook on Tuesday, the 48-year-old is grasping a junk of Jaden's jettisoned locks, holding them triumphantly in front of the camera. In another picture, he's holding the hair to the top of his own head as if to mimic his son's now-former look.
"Getting Jaden Smith ready for the first day of filming #LifeInAYear," the Suicide Squad actor captioned the photos. "...maybe I should’ve used scissors?!"
After the chop, all that was left of Jaden's hair were some tufts of bleached dreads. However, that was not the final look. A fan bumped into the father-son duo on the same day and snapped some pictures for Instagram. In them, Jaden is sporting a much cleaner trim.
All hints of his previous hairstyle are gone. He looks like a whole different person, which makes sense, since he's taking on the role of a 17-year-old who must give his dying girlfriend, played by Cara Delevingne, the best year of her life.
If there's one person who knows the secrets of life that the rest of us don't, it's Jaden Smith.
"No one will know where I am in 10 years," he said in an interview with GQ back in 2015. "They'll see me pop up, but they'll be like, ‘Where'd you come from?’ No one will know. No one will know where I'm at. No one will know who I'm with. No one will know what I'm doing. I've been planning that since I was like 13. It'll be kind of like Banksy."
Not unlike his character, the young Smith wants to use his power to help people.
"But through art installations," he clarified to GQ. "It'll be like, ‘This just happened that helped a bunch of people over here. We don't know who did it, but these symbols and things were left around, so we can only guess that it's Jaden and the squad.’ You know what I'm saying? So I'm just dedicating my whole life to helping the world."
We may not understand it, but we're excited for what's to come...whatever it is.
