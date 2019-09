7 Mind-Blowing Quotes From Jaden Smith's GQ Interview

Whatever it is you're doing, stop it. Take your lunch early. Grab your smartphone and a pen and pad to jot down notes. Jaden Smith has a new interview out, and the quotes are too good to not record.To be perfectly honest, we're not quite sure what to make of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's 17-year-old son's candid chat with GQ . He comes off as equal parts Samuel L. Jackson in Unbreakable, and precocious teen in the interview, and it's all due to soundbites that seem made up but very real. We mean, what do you say to a millionaire's kid who compares himself to Galileo and Banksy and builds pyramids in his spare time? His confidence is alarming, yet also oddly charming. If nothing else, these quotes are so ridiculous that they're genius and will be turned into memes by the afternoon.Behold, Jaden Smith's best bon mots:On fame and his image: “It's fun, bro. That's what a lot of people don't realize. It's fun. It's so much fun. It's the best thing. People think you're crazy — I feel like it's an honor, actually, for people to think I'm crazy. Because they thought Galileo was crazy, too, you know what I'm saying? I don't think I'm as revolutionary as Galileo, but I don't think I'm not as revolutionary as Galileo.”On fucking with the media: “Me and Willow are scientists, so everything for us is a scientific test upon humanity. And luckily we're put in a position where we can affect large groups of human beings at one time.”On family time: “Me and my sister started this initiative called Mystery School. It dates back to like ancient Egypt, ancient Greece — like Plato, Pythagoras, all these students had mystery schools. And what they learned in there was sacred. They would learn the math and sciences of that generation, and then they would build the cities and give that energy and that knowledge to the other people. And a lot of stuff they would keep really, really to themselves. Like, you couldn't say the word dodecahedron, which is just a shape, outside of one of the mystery schools or they would, like, kill you or whatever. Because it was such a sacred shape.”