7 Mind-Blowing Quotes From Jaden Smith's GQ Interview

On his social life: “I rarely go to parties. My whole life is just dedicated on learning and breaking, like, the craziest records of life, and being like one of the craziest human beings to ever exist. That's me."



On college: “I'll go to college. I want to set up offices at MIT just so I can learn and bring in new technologies into the world. Definitely sit in on lectures in college. I've done that already. Like, go sit in that, you know, USC, UCLA, MIT, you know, anything I can get my hands on... I'll go to open schools, eventually, when I'm like 25 or something. Multiple schools. At the same time, around the world. So, like, two in the United States, two in Europe, two in China, India, Russia, Africa, all at the same time."



On Future Jaden: “No one will know where I am in 10 years. They'll see me pop up, but they'll be like, ‘Where'd you come from?’ No one will know. No one will know where I'm at. No one will know who I'm with. No one will know what I'm doing. I've been planning that since I was like 13. It'll be kind of like Banksy. But in a different way. More of a social impact. Helping people. But through art installations. It'll be like, ‘This just happened that helped a bunch of people over here. We don't know who did it, but these symbols and things were left around, so we can only guess that it's Jaden and the squad.’ You know what I'm saying? So I'm just dedicating my whole life to helping the world.”



