You Won't Believe How Much Cara Delevingne Has Changed Over The Years

Cara Delevingne's beauty evolution is as bold as her brows. While she's fairly new to the red carpet — she made her film debut in 2012's Anna Karenina — she's made up for lost time in a big way. Specifically, her ability to pivot from old-Hollywood waves to disco-inspired eyes to '90s throwback lips and beyond with ease. All while keeping her enviable arches front and center, naturally.
As an up-and-coming British fashion model back in 2010, Delevingne's go-to look included a subtly smoky eye and free-flowing blonde locks, but that has since given way to a parade of experimental beauty looks. Red lips? Mastered. Smoky eyes? Child's play. Cobalt-blue liner? Executed perfectly.
Despite being widely recognized in the beauty sphere for her look-at-me brows, we'll show that there are many more reasons to appreciate the British beauty’s dazzling evolution. Her best looks through the years, ahead.
A rich, red lip transforms this look — and takes only seconds to achieve.
Experimenting again, this skinny part braid looked rad at the MTV Movie Awards in April. Meanwhile, the dark, matte lip brought edge to the look.
This girl certainly knows how to drop the mic — in more ways than one. The model turned actress proudly displayed her fresh, new lob at the Comic-Con Convention in San Diego.
This masterful cat-eye could only be made better with the addition of a sky-high pony, courtesy of Jen Atkin — she was so obsessed, she revealed the look on her personal Instagram.
By the time her press tour was over for Suicide Squad, Delevingne returned to New York City in November donning a brighter shade of cream-soda blonde.
Fast forward to March: Delevingne arrived at the Chanel show in Paris rocking a shorter platinum bob.
Just a few months later, the star ditched her hair altogether to a fully-shaven buzz for her role alongside Jaden Smith in Life In A Year. Soon enough, she had temporarily covered her bare scalp in silver paint for 2017's Met Gala.
That same month, Delevingne debuted what many would say was the pièce de résistance of the press tour for Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets. It might not be a live bird, but the silk headband and set of faux bangs stole the spotlight at the European premiere of her sci-fi film.
Just six short months after going rogue with her style, Delevingne let her hair grow out to a shaggy pixie. What's more, she dyed it back to a warmer shade of brown — a color she hadn't rocked in over three years.
For the 2018 Met Gala, Delevingne took monochromatic hair and makeup to a new level. Sure, her brows were painted gold, but those pink highlights were identical to her blotted lip. Sadly, this color transformation was only temporary: Her hairstylist Mara Roszak swept on Joico Color Butter, a semi-permanent color that only lasts a few washes.
Delevingne loves to show up to the Met Gala with a drastic hair change in tow. In 2019, she walked the red carpet with a new bronde hair color and a ponytail so long it could rival Ariana Grande’s.
A month later, the model and activist attended the TrevorLIVE Gala in New York, where she debuted a blunt lob. As much as we loved the mid-length look, her speech — featuring a subtle dedication to her rumored fiancée Ashley Benson — undoubtedly stole the show.
