Story from Celebrity Beauty

You Won't Believe How Much Cara Delevingne Has Changed Over The Years

Megan Decker
Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images.
Cara Delevingne's beauty evolution is as bold as her brows. While she's fairly new to the red carpet — she made her film debut in 2012's Anna Karenina — she's made up for lost time in a big way. Specifically, her ability to pivot from old-Hollywood waves to disco-inspired eyes to '90s throwback lips and beyond with ease. All while keeping her enviable arches front and center, naturally.
As an up-and-coming British fashion model back in 2010, Delevingne's go-to look included a subtly smoky eye and free-flowing blonde locks, but that has since given way to a parade of experimental beauty looks. Red lips? Mastered. Smoky eyes? Child's play. Cobalt-blue liner? Executed perfectly.
Advertisement
Despite being widely recognized in the beauty sphere for her look-at-me brows, we'll show that there are many more reasons to appreciate the British beauty’s dazzling evolution. Her best looks through the years, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 35
Photo: Getty Images.
A fresh-faced Delevingne graced the red carpet at a party in Paris in September 2010, showing off her then-signature look: heavily lined eyes and straight hair. Of course, the international brow envy was already brewing...
Related Stories
Camila Cabello Gets A Summer Trim
Lady Gaga's First Beauty Brand Launches Soon
Beyoncé's Braids Just Won The Lion King Red Carpet
2 of 35
Photo: Getty Images.
In June of 2011, she showed her festival-loving spirit, sporting what appear to be air-dried waves and no-makeup makeup to match.
Advertisement
3 of 35
Photo: Getty Images.
In September of that year, she traded her heavy liner for a bronze smoky eye with dense, heavy mascara. Friday night beauty inspo? Yes, please.
4 of 35
Photo: Getty Images.
Stepping away from her go-to nude lip, this bright-red shade takes center stage. The secret to the look? Just a hint of highlighter on the skin to make everything shine.
5 of 35
Photo: Getty Images.
In one of our favorite summer looks, Delevingne embodies a bronzed goddess with golden eyeshadow and incandescent skin at the premiere of Anna Karenina in September 2012. This beauty flashback is gilded perfection.
6 of 35
Photo: Getty Images.
Delevingne sported the ultimate glam-grunge red-carpet look at the 2013 Met Ball: inky liner smudged to perfection and a slicked-back side braid.
7 of 35
Photo: Getty Images.
While a red lip and smoky eye together are commonplace on the red carpet today, this was a very bold look at the time. This 2013 Cannes Film Festival look showcased smoldering, heavily smudged, smoky eye with crimson lips and nails. Full glam — and we love it.
Advertisement
8 of 35
Photo: Getty Images.
At the 2013 BAFTA Tea Party, Delevingne showed the ultimate cool-girl Cara, courtesy of a smudged cat-eye and a messy side pony.
9 of 35
Photo: Getty Images.
Flash forward to 2015 and Delevingne is playing on the dark(er) side with her 'do...
10 of 35
Photo: Getty Images.
Delevingne gives '50s-inspired glam a whole new meaning with her deep side part, hairpin waves, and red lips in 2015.
11 of 35
Photo: Getty Images.
At the 2015 BRIT Awards, the ever-stylish Delevingne sported beachy waves under her wide-brimmed hat. Her sultry, dark eye makeup added to the model’s grunge-inspired beauty statement.
12 of 35
Photo: Getty Images.
A vision in plum — Delevingne opted for a slicked-back ponytail with a deep side part and minimalist makeup for the 2015 MTV Movie Awards, a look that was equal parts romantic and edgy.
Advertisement
13 of 35
Photo: Getty Images.
At the 2015 Met Ball, she rocked a multitude of faux body tattoos and a deeply lined eye — dark and vampy has never looked cooler.
14 of 35
Photo: Getty Images.
With brows like those, why not let them take all the glory in a simple look?
15 of 35
Photo: Getty Images.
Delevingne swapped her dark, smudged shadow for a burnt-orange hue at the Australian Premiere of Paper Towns in 2015.
16 of 35
Photo: Getty Images.
A rich, red lip transforms this look — and takes only seconds to achieve.
17 of 35
Photo: Getty Images.
Experimenting again, this skinny part braid looked rad at the MTV Movie Awards in April. Meanwhile, the dark, matte lip brought edge to the look.
Advertisement
18 of 35
Photo: Getty Images.
This girl certainly knows how to drop the mic — in more ways than one. The model turned actress proudly displayed her fresh, new lob at the Comic-Con Convention in San Diego.
19 of 35
PHOTO: CHARLEY GALLAY/GETTY IMAGES.
This bright, cobalt liner paired perfectly with the star’s cable-knit sweater at the July 23 Suicide Squad signing at Comic-Con.
20 of 35
Photo: Getty Images.
Delevingne continued to impress fans that same weekend, sporting a center part and slightly undone space buns.
21 of 35
Photo: Getty Images.
This masterful cat-eye could only be made better with the addition of a sky-high pony, courtesy of Jen Atkin — she was so obsessed, she revealed the look on her personal Instagram.
22 of 35
Photo: Getty Images.
At the world premiere of Suicide Squad in August 2016, the model donned Hollywood-glam waves, a rosy red lip, and the sparkliest silver shadow we’ve ever seen.
Advertisement
23 of 35
Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images/H&M.
By the time her press tour was over for Suicide Squad, Delevingne returned to New York City in November donning a brighter shade of cream-soda blonde.
24 of 35
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.
Fast forward to March: Delevingne arrived at the Chanel show in Paris rocking a shorter platinum bob.
25 of 35
Photo: Venturelli/WireImage.
Just a few months later, the star ditched her hair altogether to a fully-shaven buzz for her role alongside Jaden Smith in Life In A Year. Soon enough, she had temporarily covered her bare scalp in silver paint for 2017's Met Gala.
26 of 35
Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images/Porter.
For a moment, Delevingne kept her newly-shaved head its natural shade of brunette — but only for a month.
27 of 35
Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images.
By the time Delevingne arrived in Paris to attend the launch of Dior's newest exhibition in July, the actress had dyed her growing buzzcut back to an icy blond.
Advertisement
28 of 35
Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage.
That same month, Delevingne debuted what many would say was the pièce de résistance of the press tour for Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets. It might not be a live bird, but the silk headband and set of faux bangs stole the spotlight at the European premiere of her sci-fi film.
29 of 35
Photo: PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images.
Just six short months after going rogue with her style, Delevingne let her hair grow out to a shaggy pixie. What's more, she dyed it back to a warmer shade of brown — a color she hadn't rocked in over three years.
30 of 35
Photo: Gamr/Backgrid.
In case you thought Delevingne would just continue to grow her hair out naturally, think again: She went ahead and bleached it instead for a perfectly stark-white look.
31 of 35
Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images.
For the 2018 Met Gala, Delevingne took monochromatic hair and makeup to a new level. Sure, her brows were painted gold, but those pink highlights were identical to her blotted lip. Sadly, this color transformation was only temporary: Her hairstylist Mara Roszak swept on Joico Color Butter, a semi-permanent color that only lasts a few washes.
32 of 35
Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images.
...and back to blonde she goes. Delevingne debuted a freshly bleached pixie just two weeks after temporarily dyeing it pink.
Advertisement
33 of 35
Photo: Estrop/Getty Images.
In September 2018, Delevingne returned to the runway for Paris Fashion Week sporting an end-of-summer glow and noticeably darker roots for the first time in months.
34 of 35
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.
Delevingne loves to show up to the Met Gala with a drastic hair change in tow. In 2019, she walked the red carpet with a new bronde hair color and a ponytail so long it could rival Ariana Grande’s.
35 of 35
Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images.
A month later, the model and activist attended the TrevorLIVE Gala in New York, where she debuted a blunt lob. As much as we loved the mid-length look, her speech — featuring a subtle dedication to her rumored fiancée Ashley Benson — undoubtedly stole the show.
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers