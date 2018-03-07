There's a lot to love about a classic red lip. But one of our favorite things about the look is that it stands on its own, making it the ultimate in lazy-girl beauty — all you need is a quick curl of your eyelashes and a swipe of red color, and you can waltz out the door looking polished and cool.
There's no wrong way to wear a crimson pout, but there are formulas we favor over others. Ahead, we rounded up our top picks in the most gorgeous shades of red. Now all you have to do is pick your favorite.