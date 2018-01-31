These Red Lipsticks Work For Every Mood & Skin Tone

Mi-Anne Chan
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Sam Deitch/BFA/REX/Shutterstock.
There's a lot to love about a classic red lip. But one of our favourite things about the look is that it stands on its own, making it the ultimate in lazy-girl beauty — all you need is a quick curl of your eyelashes and a swipe of red colour, and you can waltz out the door looking polished and cool.
There's no wrong way to wear a crimson pout, but there are formulas we favour over others. Ahead, we rounded up our top picks in the most gorgeous shades of red. Now all you have to do is pick your favourite.
Read More:
The Trending Haircut Technique That Works On Any Length Or Texture
Why I Regret Plucking My Unibrow To Get Modelling Jobs

More from Makeup

R29 Original Series