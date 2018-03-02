We can thank the viral nature of the world wide web for the beauty world's obsession with shock value. From squiggly brows, to contouring with inanimate objects, to placing literal insects and plants onto your lips, artists and influencers have taken to weird and outlandish ways to display their craft. And while watching someone put bronzer on with a fidget spinner may be entertaining, most of the viral trends that "break the internet" these days aren't ones we'd wear in our everyday lives.
Still, with the new year approaching, we're on the hunt for inspiration. That's why we look to the runways, red carpet, and our favorite makeup artists for inspiration on the coolest lip colors, shapes, and finishes to work into our daily makeup routine. What's more? They're all ridiculously wearable. Ahead, check out the lipstick trends that will dominate 2018.