If Your Foundation ALWAYS Looks Wrong, You Need This Guide

Do The Jaw-Line Test

No matter how many swatches you look at online, nothing beats trying a foundation out in the flesh. Most people will dab a little product onto the back of their hands and call it a day, but that isn't always the most accurate method since your hands can be a different shade than your face. We recommend testing on the jawline so you get a perfect match — no orange lines or streaks. Swipe a bit of foundation onto your jawline and blend, if it disappears into your skin, you've got a match.