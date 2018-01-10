Not all of us have the time or energy to schlep to Sephora every time we need new makeup. In-store shopping is not only time-consuming, but it can be exhausting and downright overwhelming. If you've ever gone shopping downtown in pretty much any city on a Saturday, you know what we're talking about.
While things like eyeshadow and blush are easier to nab on the interwebs, foundation is notoriously the most difficult. But it is not impossible. To make the process as painless as we can, we enlisted the help of makeup artist Elisa Flowers and YouTube beauty expert Tati Westbrook to give us some insider tips.